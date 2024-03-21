ENG
Aerial reconnaissance men troll occupier who drowned his armoured vehicle: "He is sitting on shore and thinking: "F#ck! They are going to count so much money for APC! This is f#cked up!". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the occupier sitting on the shore of a reservoir near Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, looking at his drowned APC-82A.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows aerial reconnaissance men watching the occupier through a drone camera.

"He is sitting on the shore and thinking: "F#ck! They are going to count so much money for APC! This is f#cked up!", one of the Ukrainian soldiers says in the recording.

Warning: Strong language!

