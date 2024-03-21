Zelenskyy on today’s missile attack: World can stop it when it helps us with air defense systems. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for additional air defence systems to be provided by Western partners.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the President, such protection is needed in Ukraine.

"From Kyiv to Kharkiv, from Sumy to Kherson, from Odesa to Donetsk region. This is quite possible if our partners have enough political will. We must show that terror is always a loser. We must prove to Russia that it will be forced to accept a normal free life in Ukraine. We need the support of our partners. And I am grateful to everyone in the world who really helps," Zelenskyy concluded.

