Enemy APC drives down slope to lake and sinks. VIDEO of drone

A video showing the occupiers drowning their APC was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a Russian armoured vehicle slowly moving down a slope towards a small lake, and then driving into the water and sinking. 

Watch more: Aerial reconnaissance men troll occupier who drowned his armoured vehicle: "He is sitting on shore and thinking: "F#ck! They are going to count so much money for APC! This is f#cked up!". VIDEO

