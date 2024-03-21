Enemy APC drives down slope to lake and sinks. VIDEO of drone
A video showing the occupiers drowning their APC was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a Russian armoured vehicle slowly moving down a slope towards a small lake, and then driving into the water and sinking.
