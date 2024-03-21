Two people are detained in occupied Mariupol for pro-Ukrainian comments in social media. VIDEO
Occupiers detained two people in the temporarily occupied Mariupol for videos and comments in support of Ukraine and Azov.
This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, Censor.NET reports.
"According to the occupiers, the detainees published videos and comments on social media supporting Azov and Ukraine," the city council explained.
They added that the occupiers continue to intimidate Mariupol residents and the pro-Ukrainian position.
"The invaders are using the article to 'justify terrorism' so that people cannot talk about supporting Ukraine. After all, the Russians need to create an image of Mariupol as a pro-Russian city," the city council concluded.
