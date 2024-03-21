Zelenskyy and Bauer discussed Ukraine’s priority defense needs, including air defense. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelensky's Telegram channel.

The parties discussed Ukraine's priority defense needs and the need for additional air defense systems.

"This can help to reliably protect Ukrainians from Russian missile and drone attacks," the President emphasized.

He also thanked Bauer for his first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

"This is an important signal of support for our society. The support of NATO and its member states is very important," the Head of State stressed.

