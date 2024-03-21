X-101 missile design includes at least 53 types of components not produced in Russia. At least 49 types of components in Kinzhal missile - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to strengthen sanctions against Russia, as the missiles used by the Russian army to hit Ukraine contain components made in other countries.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"First of all, I would like to thank our defenders of the sky for the missiles they shot down. More than 30, including ballistic missiles. It is very important to give such a result to air defence. And with all our partners, we are constantly talking about strengthening our ability to defend the sky. The air defence systems that are needed for this are available from partners who can help. It is worth doing. It is worth protecting lives.

"Patriots and other systems are now needed in Ukraine, for our cities and communities.

On the other hand, every Russian terrorist attack shows that the world's sanctions against Putin's system are not yet sufficient. Every Russian missile used by these non-humans to attack our country contains components manufactured by companies from other countries - not Russia. There are at least 53 types of such components in the design of the X-101 missiles. The Kinzhal missile has at least 49 types of components that Russia does not produce. A significant part of them are manufactured by companies in the free world and imported to Russia through various gray schemes. It is imperative to block such schemes and all those who support them. We need more sanctions. We need more accountability for schemes to circumvent sanctions.

I am grateful to all states and leaders who are doing this. But much more pressure is needed on Russia. Only today, only in the missiles used against Kyiv, there were at least 1,500 components that were imported to the terrorist state from normal states. This must stop, and the world has the appropriate levers," Zelenskyy said.

