Soldiers of 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroy occupants in Lyman direction with drone drops. VIDEO
UAV pilots of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" arranged a real killing field for the Russian occupiers in the Lyman direction of the front.
The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
