Soldiers of 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroy occupants in Lyman direction with drone drops. VIDEO

UAV pilots of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" arranged a real killing field for the Russian occupiers in the Lyman direction of the front.

The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (90) drones (2482)
