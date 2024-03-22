ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10811 visitors online
News Video War
781 7

Second day of annual Kyiv Security Forum: Ukraine’s accession to EU and NATO, as well as US assistance, are discussed. Live updates

The second day of the 16th Annual Kyiv Security Forum has begun.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Forum is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the signing of the political part of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, which was one of the most important achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

Participants discuss the situation on the frontline, urgent military assistance to Ukraine, Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, preparations for the European Parliament elections, the NATO Summit in Washington and the US presidential election, as well as the vision of the West and Ukraine's strategies.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatseniuk "Open Ukraine" Foundation, is the main international platform of our country for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

Censor.NET is a media partner of the Kyiv Security Forum.

Read more: Yatseniuk to U.S. Speaker of Congress Johnson: World is looking at you, give green light to help Ukraine

Author: 

Yatseniuk (561) Kyiv Security Forum (59)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 