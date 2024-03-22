Occupant pretends to be dead in vain to avoid Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO 18+
The operator of the company of the "Strike Drones Company" UAVs of the 47th Brigade "Magura" eliminated the occupier, who pretended to be dead to avoid a kamikaze drone strike.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupier's actions and the successful work of the Ukrainian soldier was published on social media.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
