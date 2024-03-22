Occupant pretends to be dead in vain to avoid Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO 18+

The operator of the company of the "Strike Drones Company" UAVs of the 47th Brigade "Magura" eliminated the occupier, who pretended to be dead to avoid a kamikaze drone strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupier's actions and the successful work of the Ukrainian soldier was published on social media.

Watch more: Wounded occupier has smoke below his back. VIDEO 18+

"Avdiivka is the final stop for the Russian occupier, who disobeyed his mother and did not wear a helmet. The prayer 'From demonic drones' he said did not help either, a piece of shrapnel hit his temple - a fatal wound. Footage from the pilots of the Strike Company UAV Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Occupier burns alive on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Enemy APC drives down slope to lake and sinks. VIDEO of drone