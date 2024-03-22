Kryvyi Rih sends 70 new modern pickup trucks to Ukrainian soldiers - Vilkul. VIDEO

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council has sent 610 units of automotive equipment to military units.

This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih City Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"WE ARE SENDING ANOTHER 70 NEW MODERN PICKUP TRUCKS FROM KRYVYI RIH TO OUR MILITARY.



This is equipment for the 129th Brigade, 3rd Assault Brigade, 17th Separate Tank Brigade, 3011th National Guard military unit and air defense units operating in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Thus, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the City Defense Council has sent 610 units of automotive equipment to military units. These include 394 off-road vehicles (jeeps and pickups), 84 four-wheel drive trucks, 54 ambulances, 68 minibuses, ATVs and other equipment worth over UAH 380 million.

In total, we have provided assistance to our military to the tune of almost UAH 1 billion 900 million.

It's just a number, but it's one of the biggest figures in terms of aid provided by any city in Ukraine. This includes thousands of quadcopters, radios, FPV drones, tens of thousands of helmets and body armor, and much more.



In parallel, and this is also very important, we help the military with repairs. Since the beginning of the war, we have repaired over 1,130 units of various equipment," Vilkul said.