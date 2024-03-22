Zelenskyy: Partners do not have enough political will to provide Ukraine with needed number of modern air defense systems. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 758th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"All day long, of course, we will pay maximum attention to all our regions that suffered from Russian strikes last night.

The hardest time is now in Kharkiv. We are restoring electricity to critical infrastructure and household consumers. We will work continuously. Much has already been done to restore electricity, water and heat supply in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Poltava regions. The work is ongoing in the Odesa region. In Zaporizhzhia, we pay special attention to hydropower facilities.

Of course, the key issue is air defense. Physical protection of facilities and recovery after the strikes is something that depends on people here in Ukraine. But real and complete protection against Russian missiles and "Shahed" is something that is possible only with the sufficient political will of our partners. Every day we communicate about this. We use every day to convince them of the necessity and, most importantly, the possibility of full protection of the Ukrainian sky.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds meeting of Headquarters of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Only topic today is energy. Several closed decisions were made

Russian terror is possible now only because we do not have enough modern air defense systems, that is, to be honest, enough political will to provide them. All partners know what exactly is needed and who can make truly life-saving decisions," Zelenskyy said.