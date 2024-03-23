Terrorist attack in Moscow region: Russia shows detention of suspects allegedly moving toward border with Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russia has reported the detention of individuals suspected of committing a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall shopping centre in Moscow Region. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation stated that the attackers were allegedly detained in the Bryansk region, "not far from the border with Ukraine".

A video of the interrogation of an Asian migrant by Russian security forces on the highway is being shared online. The man admits that he was a participant in the terrorist attack at the Crocus, ordered by a preacher, and received money for it, Censor.NET reports.

Videos of the arrest and interrogation of two more terrorists who shot at people in the Crocus are published by Russian media.

To recap, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the terrorists who opened fire at the Crocus City Hall concert hall intended to flee to Ukraine.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine considers thisstatement to be nonsense. A representative of the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, stressed that the FSB's accusations are "lies and attempts to blame the Ukrainian regime for the attack, which is what they have been doing since the first minutes of the attack."

On the evening of 22 March, a shooting took place at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region. Later, a fire broke out in the building. On the morning of 23 March, the head of the FSB reported to Putin that 11 people had been detained, including "all 4 terrorists". According to recent reports, 115 people died in the shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region.