Defense Forces Work on Russians in Kharkiv Region: Only One of Six Occupiers Survives. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv sector, soldiers of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard worked on the concentration of Russians.
The video was published by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"The aerial reconnaissance men of the Steel Frontier Brigade of the Offensive Guard conducted a statistical study. According to the results of the study, the border guards found that out of 6 occupants hidden in a hole, on average, one survives," the description to the video reads.
