Smashed heads and severed legs and arms: drones of 47th SMB "dismantle" assault group of occupiers. VIDEO 18+

The drone operators of the 47th SMB "Magura" destroyed a group of eight occupants who were trying to launch an assault.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of drone operators from the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade was published on social media.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Bodies of occupiers lie near Russian armoured personnel carrier in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

