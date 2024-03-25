Smashed heads and severed legs and arms: drones of 47th SMB "dismantle" assault group of occupiers. VIDEO 18+

The drone operators of the 47th SMB "Magura" destroyed a group of eight occupants who were trying to launch an assault.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of drone operators from the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade was published on social media.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

