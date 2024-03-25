ENG
One vs. three: tankers of 53rd SMB Brigade destroyed two Russian tanks in unequal battle and left battlefield victorious. VIDEO

The tankers of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh fought an unequal battle against three enemy tanks and left the battlefield victorious.

According to Censor.NET, fragments of the tank battle were posted on social media.

"Unique footage of a tank duel - three Russian tanks rolled out against one Ukrainian tank, and our crew survived the battle and won! The super professionalism of the crew of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade tank allowed them to destroy two enemy armoured vehicles and roll back to their positions. Avdiivka direction, Tonenke," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

