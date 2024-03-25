ENG
Capital’s schoolchildren run for cover at sound of explosions during Russian missile attack. VIDEO

During the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, children were forced to run for cover of their school during the explosions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukraine NOW.

See more: In Kyiv, pyrotechnics of SES seized and destroyed warhead of Russian cruise missile X-101. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Author: 

children (1027) Kyyiv (2367) shoot out (14824)
