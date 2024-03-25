Aerial reconnaissance men of 100th territorial defense brigade destroyed enemy T-80 tank. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance men of the 100th separate Volyn territorial defence brigade destroyed an enemy T-80 tank.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers and the spectacular detonation of the ammunition was posted on social media.

"The aerial reconnaissance men of the 100th separate Volyn TRO brigade shared a magnificent video of cutting off the turret of an enemy T-80 tank! The operator of the 'VORON 100' company of striking unmanned aerial vehicles perfectly placed the drone in the hatch of the Russian armoured vehicle, effectively dismantling it after the detonation of the ammunition," the video commentary reads.

