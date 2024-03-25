Cluster munition hits two enemy assault groups on Chinese golf carts. VIDEO

Artillery and FPV drone operators from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed two groups of occupiers in the Avdiivka direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the effective work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The video shows that the artillerymen first shot at the invaders with cluster munitions, and the drone operators completed the job with the help of striking UAVs.

"The suicidal attack by two Russian assault teams in Chinese golf carts ended with a direct hit from an artillery cluster from the 47th Mechanized Brigade, killing or wounding all the Russian golfers. And then the 47th's attack drones killed all the survivors. Another epic footage of another meaty assault by the Russian Armed Forces on the village of Berdychi near Avdiivka," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

