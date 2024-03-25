Trick with invader’s disappearance performed by kamikaze drone operator of 3rd SAB. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 3rd SAB eliminated an occupier near Avdiivka with a direct hit.

According to Censor.NET, the video posted by the fighters on their social media page makes it hard to see any remains of the occupier's body after the drone strike.

"After one of the battles near Avdiivka, the occupier pretended to be dead. When he decided to crawl away and started crawling, he was "burned" by the Third Assault Brigade fighters. First with a reconnaissance drone from the sky, and then with a direct hit from an FPV drone. It was done by the fighters of the Halytskyi platoon of the 2nd assault battalion," the soldiers said in a comment to the video.

