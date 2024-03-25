Pre-trial restraint imposed on ex-Armed Forces official Kozlovskyi, who stole UAH 58 million during the war. VIDEO

On 25 March, the former head of the Central Food Supply Department of the Logistics Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kozlovskyi, was imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 6 million.

This was reported by Tatiana Sapian, Communications Advisor of the SBI, on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that according to the case file, in 2022-2023, the suspect acquired unjustified assets worth almost UAH 58 million. In particular, we are talking about a car, an apartment in Kyiv, 53 land plots in Ukraine and other property. It is noted that the amount of Kozlovsky's assets did not correspond to his legitimate income.

On 21 March, the suspect was detained and served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The man faces up to eight years in prison.

