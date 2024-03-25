Hell’s Kitchen: sappers of 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade turn damaged trophy ammunition into serviceable ammunition. VIDEO

The sappers of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko are collecting, sorting and disassembling trophy shells and turning them into combat-ready ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, the work of the sapper's hell kitchen is described in the film "How to fight when you have nothing", which was published on social media.

"Incredible footage of how our sappers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, in the face of a ammunition hunger, have set up ammunition production in combat conditions. This is a real factory of death, where Russian trophy shells are carefully sorted, disassembled and turned into usable ones, in particular, with the help of multicookers. Definitely worth watching!" the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

