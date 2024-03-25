ENG
Soldiers of 25th Sicheslav Brigade successfully repel enemy attack in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Alastor" unit of the 25th Sicheslav Brigade of the Airborne Forces showed footage of repulsing a Russian assault on the western outskirts of Tonenke village in the Avdiivka direction.

According to Censor.NET, the foolish attempt to break through with two tanks in an open field ended in vain for the occupiers thanks to the work of the military Defence Forces.

