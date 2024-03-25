Soldiers of 25th Sicheslav Brigade successfully repel enemy attack in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Alastor" unit of the 25th Sicheslav Brigade of the Airborne Forces showed footage of repulsing a Russian assault on the western outskirts of Tonenke village in the Avdiivka direction.
According to Censor.NET, the foolish attempt to break through with two tanks in an open field ended in vain for the occupiers thanks to the work of the military Defence Forces.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password