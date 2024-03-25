Defense forces with HIMARS destroy house that served as position for Russian UAV crew. VIDEO
A GLSDB missile fired by HIMARS destroyed a house that served as a position for the Russian UAV crew.
According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 32nd Separate Artillery Brigade, soldiers of the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion and the 73rd Marine Center of the Special Forces were operating.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password