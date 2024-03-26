Maliuk about new "cotton" in Russia: SSU never repeats itself in its special operations. VIDEO

SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk predicts new special operations that will cause even more damage to the enemy - on land and at sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Let the Russians wait for the next cotton... We never repeat ourselves, and if they (Russia) are changing their defence against our naval drones somewhere, we are one step ahead. Everything will happen in due time, you will see everything," Maliuk announced.

He also spoke about the SSU's contribution to the victory. In particular, he spoke about the damage to the Crimean bridge, "Sea Baby" and "Mamai" maritime drones, which have already managed to hit 11 Russian ships and unblock the Black Sea.

Since the beginning of the war, the SSU has already destroyed over 800 enemy tanks, armoured vehicles, electronic warfare and air defence systems, etc.

