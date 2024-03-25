Fundraising for 100 night FPV drones "Wild Hornets" launched. VIDEO

Soldiers of the BULAVA unit of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade destroy enemy equipment with FPV drones "Wild Hornets".

According to Censor.NET, a fundraiser for 100 night FPV drones "Wild Hornets" has been launched.

We have developed a low-cost solution for nighttime FPV drone operations. While a normal thermal imager for FPV costs over $1,000, our solution costs only $50. We can't show you this, but you can see the operation of such a night drone in the video. Currently, the Russian occupiers have changed their tactics and are switching to night assaults, which can be repelled by such inexpensive drones.

Please help us produce 100 of these drones by donating 100-200 hryvnias each. You can give less or more. Any amount is needed, so please send your hryvnias to the details below right now.

Mono-jar: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

Privatbank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

