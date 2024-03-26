Kamikaze drone delivers two-kilogram high explosive munition to hideout of enemy UAV operators. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" destroyed enemy UAV operators and their hideout using a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, to destroy the Russian drone operators, Ukrainian soldiers used a two-kilogram high explosive munition and delivered it by drone directly to the basement with the occupiers. The recording shows that the explosion momentarily lifted the roof of the basement and then fell, covering everyone there.

"You don't see this often. The elimination of enemy pilots along with their position and equipment. They are so relaxed that they don't wear body armour and helmets. They think they are safe if they work from the basement. Our kamikaze drone with a 2kg landmine went right into the middle of the basement and detonated. It's impossible to survive after that," the soldiers said in a commentary to the video.

