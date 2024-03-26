Two enemy infantrymen are walking along field road with bodies of dead Russians lying on both sides: "Our boys... Here’s another piece of man. Here is man’s leg". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing two occupiers walking along a field road in the Avdiivka area and filming the bodies of the liquidated occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier's camera captures about three dozen liquidated occupiers and parts of the invaders' bodies.

"This is one of the most powerful videos of the war that will never be shown by Russian TV or Russian bloggers. It is a real apocalypse for Russian soldiers in Donbas. One of the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces is walking to his position on a road with literally dozens of corpses of his comrades and burnt armoured vehicles scattered all over it. All this on a stretch of about two hundred metres. The Russians are marching through a completely destroyed Ukrainian village. All the houses in which peaceful Ukrainians once lived were destroyed, and life was in full swing. The Russians brought here only death and fertiliser for the black soil. It is a typical Russian pastime to go to war in a foreign country for 200,000 rubles and take selfies against the backdrop of the corpses of your comrades," the author of the publication notes.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

