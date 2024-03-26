Maliuk about downing of Russian A-50 in Machulishchy: SSU worked "surgically". VIDEO

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk said that on February 26, 2023, as a result of Ukrainian drones flying over the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus, an A-50 radar reconnaissance aircraft was finally damaged.

Maliuk told the details of the special operation in an interview with the ICTV TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"In Belarus, a Russian A-50 aircraft, which was conducting deep radar reconnaissance, was targeted at the airfield in Machulishchy.

It was practiced accordingly in a subversive manner," the SSU Head emphasized.

Maliuk also said that the Ukrainian drones and the Special Forces in general worked "surgically" and permanently disabled the Russian A-50 aircraft.

"We worked surgically on the antenna. The operational staff calls it a 'frying pan' in their slang, because it is shaped like a plate. Two of our attack drones delivered a successful fire damage," assured Maliuk.

What is known about the downing of the A-50 aircraft in Machulishchy

On 26 February 2023, there were reports that explosions had been heard in the vicinity of Machulishchy airfield in the morning. "Today, starting from 11 a.m., there were reports that RSU(Road Safety Unit) and Internal Troops (IT) were observed on the outskirts of the Machulishchy airfield," eyewitnesses reported on social media and in the media.

Subsequently, Belarusian partisans provided Ukrainian intelligence services with video evidence that drones had hit and damaged an A-50 radar reconnaissance aircraft. And then the self-proclaimed "president" of Belarus, Lukashenko, announced the detention of a "Ukrainian terrorist and his accomplices" who were allegedly involved in the bombing of the A-50 radar reconnaissance aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield.