Aerial reconnaissance men of "Shadow" unit finish off 3 damaged enemy tanks on battlefield near Tonenke, Donetsk region. VIDEO
Drone operators of the "Shadow" unit finished off three damaged enemy tanks on the battlefield near Tonenke in Donetsk Oblast.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of fragments of the drone operators' combat work was published on social media.
