Ukrainian troops destroyed enemy BUK surface-to-air missile system with help of HIMARS MLRS in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
The SOF fighters and artillery men destroyed an enemy BUK surface-to-air missile system in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"Operators of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces discovered an enemy BUK surface-to-air missile system during reconnaissance operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The operators directed HIMARS fire from a missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces at the enemy target. As a result of the fire damage, the BUK surface-to-air missile system was destroyed," the commentary to the video reads.
