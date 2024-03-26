Ukrainian troops destroyed enemy BUK surface-to-air missile system with help of HIMARS MLRS in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

The SOF fighters and artillery men destroyed an enemy BUK surface-to-air missile system in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Operators of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces discovered an enemy BUK surface-to-air missile system during reconnaissance operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The operators directed HIMARS fire from a missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces at the enemy target. As a result of the fire damage, the BUK surface-to-air missile system was destroyed," the commentary to the video reads.

