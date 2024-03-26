ENG
Border guards destroy enemy Ural and occupiers’ communication antenna in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade in the Kharkiv direction destroyed an enemy Ural and an occupiers’ communication antenna using attack drones.

The video was published by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

