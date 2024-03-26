ENG
Border guards destroy APC-82A and three occupiers’ hideouts in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Pomsta" offensive guard brigade destroyed an enemy APC-82A and three occupiers’ hideouts in the Bakhmut direction.

The video was published by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

