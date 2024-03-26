Border guards destroy APC-82A and three occupiers’ hideouts in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Pomsta" offensive guard brigade destroyed an enemy APC-82A and three occupiers’ hideouts in the Bakhmut direction.
The video was published by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password