At night, explosions rang out in Engels, Russian Federation: drones attacked air base. VIDEO

On the night of 5 April, powerful explosions were heard in the Russian city of Engels, Saratov region, and local residents suspected another drone attack

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by local Telegram channels.

Residents of Engels claim that the explosions were very powerful, as the blast wave set off car alarms.

Some clarified: it was loud around 05:48 a.m. local time. Residents of Engels complained that the "drones" did not let them sleep again, because the explosions continued, and after them the "siren" started to sound.

There is a Russian Air Force base near Engels. It is from there that the Russian occupiers launch their strategic aviation to shell Ukrainian cities.

