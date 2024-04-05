ENG
Half of occupier burns in middle of field after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO 18+

A kamikaze drone operator eliminated an occupier in the Zaporizhzhia direction with an accurate strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on the social network.

"The soldiers of the 3rd Brigade of Operational Purpose "Spartan" named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan of the National Guard of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia direction are shortening the occupier," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

