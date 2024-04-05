Kakhovka HPP in first minutes after explosion. VIDEO from mobile phone of occupier

A video from the occupier’s phone was published online, which showed the Kakhovka HPP in the first minutes after the explosion.

According to Censor.NET, the video was most likely made by the occupier from the 205th Brigade of the Russian Army.

"An archive video that has only just appeared online. A serviceman of the 205th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, who is believed to have been the perpetrator of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station bombing, laughing and enjoying himself, is filming the first minutes of the consequences of the terrorist country's terrible crime," the post reads.