Ukrainian soldiers use Ratel S kamikaze ground drone to blow up bridge in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of the Kyiv Brigade used a Ratel S kamikaze ground drone to blow up a bridge in the village of Ivanivske, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Using a Ratel S kamikaze ground robot, soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade of Kyiv blew up a bridge in the village of Ivanivske, Donetsk region, complicating logistics for the Russian occupiers. This platform is used as a mobile warhead carrying anti-tank mines or a combat module. It operates remotely, so an operator from a safe place can blow up enemy equipment or a dugout," the author of the publication notes in the post.

Watch more: Half of occupier burns in middle of field after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO 18+