Government to allocate additional UAH 1.2 billion to support Chernihiv region’s economy - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 772nd day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today is Chernihiv, Chernihiv region. I thank everyone involved in the construction of fortifications in the region: Chernihiv region is working according to the schedule. I listened to reports from the military and security leadership of the region - defense issues, the destruction of Russian subversive groups, countering shelling. The problem is the same in all border areas. Constant Russian abuse - shelling, terror. Terrorists fired 15,000 shells last year at 15,000 residents of border communities in Chernihiv Oblast, who are subjected to constant attacks from Russia. They have no mercy. They are trying to get literally every person - they want to destroy all life here.

I held a coordination meeting on Chernihiv and the region - we discussed many social issues, issues of recovery. We will speed up the demining of agricultural land, which is what the region needs to ensure that there are no remnants of Russian shells. Shells and mines from the time of occupation. Our government officials now have the resources to support the economic life of Chernihiv region.

I held a meeting with entrepreneurs here as part of our Made in Ukraine program to present the platform in the region. The government will additionally allocate one billion two hundred million hryvnias to economic areas in the Chernihiv region. This is something that should be supported," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region. VIDEO