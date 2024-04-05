Kamikaze drone strikes Russian infantry fighting vehicle with "BBQ grill" in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
Footage of the preparation and destruction of a Russian infantry fighting vehicle with a "BBQ grill" by pilots of the Yasni Ochi UAV of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade near the village of Stepove in the Avdiivka direction.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
A second before hitting enemy equipment, the kamikaze drone manages to "say hello" to the eliminated crew member by flying right over him.
