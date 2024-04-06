Pipeline used by enemy for military purposes blown up in Rostov region of Russia - DIU. VIDEO

A pipeline transporting oil products to tankers in the Azov seaport in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was blown up.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

"Another military facility is on fire in Russia. On the night of 6 April 2024, in the area of the Azov settlement (Rostov region), as a result of the explosion of a pipeline that was used to pump oil products from a local oil depot to tankers in the port area of the Azov Sea Port, the loading of tankers with oil products was suspended for an indefinite period," the statement said.

The DIU emphasises that the facility was used by the aggressor state for military purposes, to support the genocidal war against Ukraine.

Read more: EU completely stops maritime imports of Russian oil