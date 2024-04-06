SSU special forces destroyed 14 tanks, 41 ACVs, 30 artillery systems, and 7 anti-aircraft systems of occupiers in two weeks. VIDEO

In two weeks, the special forces of the SOF "A" of the SSU hit 14 tanks, 41 anti-aircraft missiles, 30 artillery systems, 7 air defense systems, and 12 means of radio-electronic intelligence and fighting the occupiers with attack drones and other firepower. In addition, the soldiers destroyed 178 units of military transport, 41 communication antennas and 7 surveillance systems, 121 enemy positions and fortifications, and 8 warehouses with ammunition.

A video of their work was published by the SSU on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

