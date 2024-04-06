Border guards burn down enemy vehicle and eliminate 4 occupiers. VIDEO
In the South, border guards and aerial reconnaissance specialists used FPV drones to burn down an occupier’s car.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.
