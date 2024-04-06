Flag of Ukraine raised in the occupied part of Kherson region. VIDEO

The crew of a UAV from one of the units of the 124th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine placed the flag of Ukraine on the occupied territory of the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region. The brigade added that the Ukrainian flag was placed in the occupied part of the Kherson region by pilots "Elektronik", "Guitarist", "Skip" and "Pirate" using two Mavic-3 drones.

The video was shown by the brigade's press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy must always remember that he has nothing to do on our land, so we remind him of this every day with "gifts" and also visually," the statement said.

Watch more: Border guards burn down enemy vehicle and eliminate 4 occupiers. VIDEO