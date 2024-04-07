Border guards destroyed 5 units of enemy equipment, warehouse of occupiers’ property, attacked enemy shelters in Kherson region. VIDEO
During the week, border guards on the left bank of the Kherson region discovered and destroyed 5 pieces of enemy equipment, including 4 trucks, a warehouse of occupants’ property and inflicted fire damage on enemy hideouts.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
