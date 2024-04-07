ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7052 visitors online
News Video War
2 309 1

Border guards destroyed 5 units of enemy equipment, warehouse of occupiers’ property, attacked enemy shelters in Kherson region. VIDEO

During the week, border guards on the left bank of the Kherson region discovered and destroyed 5 pieces of enemy equipment, including 4 trucks, a warehouse of occupants’ property and inflicted fire damage on enemy hideouts.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

See also: Ukrainian flag raised in occupied part of Kherson region. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1077) elimination (5001) Khersonska region (2061)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 