Soldiers of 63rd SMB use kamikaze drones to attack enemy armored vehicles in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed two units of occupant armoured vehicles using attack drones in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the brigade.

"Good afternoon, dear country! Be calm and confident - the enemy will not pass. He will burn in the fields, under the sun of the Donetsk region, with the help of your faith and our drones," the message reads.

