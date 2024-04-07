ENG
Russian stormtroopers are running in different directions after Defense Forces have knocked out enemy tank. VIDEO

To the east of Terny, the Defence Forces hit an enemy tank on its way to attack.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian occupiers have changed their tactics on the battlefield, starting to attack with large groups of infantry. They also began using so-called "meat packs" - combat vehicles in which they try to cram as many soldiers as possible to fly up to Ukrainian positions at high speed and land infantrymen near fortifications.

