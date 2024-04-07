ENG
"Russian commanders do not take dead soldiers - they wait until they are dry so that it is not difficult to carry them" - captured Russian. VIDEO

Andrey Bannikov from the city of Irkutsk. The Russian served 12 years in prison, but later went to war with Ukraine to pay off his debts. He was a private in the 88th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. He was the only survivor of his unit.

He says that the commanders do not take the dead. They wait until they are dry so that it is not difficult to carry them. Therefore, the Russian decided to surrender to Ukrainian defenders, Censor.NET reports. The full interview with the occupier can be viewed on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel.

