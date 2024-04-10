UAV operator laughs at occupier who wounded comrade with jet stream backflash while shooting from RPG-7: "What stupid f**k! Stupid f**king monkey!". VIDEO

The occupier wounded his comrade with a jet stream backflash during a shot from an RPG-7 grenade launcher.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the incident was posted on social media. The recording was made by a camera of a Ukrainian drone.

"What a stupid f**k! Stupid f**king monkey!" the Ukrainian UAV operator laughs in the recording of the occupiers' actions.

Warning: Strong language!

