Russia fails to launch Angara-A5 space rocket for second time. VIDEO

For the second time, the Angara-A5 heavy rocket failed to launch from the Vostochny cosmodrome.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian propaganda outlets.

On 9 April, they tried to launch the missile, but a few minutes before the launch, the command to abort the launch was given.

"Two minutes before the possible launch, the automation stopped the launch process due to a failure of the central unit's oxidiser tank supercharging system. In this situation, it is necessary to drain the fuel," Roscosmos Chairman Yuriy Borisov said at the time.

Today, the rocket was not launched again due to a failure of the engine launch control system.

