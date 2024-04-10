Grenade exploded while occupier was repairing drones: "All equipment burned to ground. It detonated two days later". VIDEO

Russian occupiers in the occupied territory of Kherson region were making ammunition for drones in their workshop when a grenade suddenly exploded in one of them. One Russian lost both arms, and his comrade was also injured.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We had such a misfortune. The guys blew up in our classroom, where we were repairing FPVs. All the equipment burned to the ground. It exploded two days later," the occupant said.

