ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7370 visitors online
News Video War
11 026 32

Grenade exploded while occupier was repairing drones: "All equipment burned to ground. It detonated two days later". VIDEO

Russian occupiers in the occupied territory of Kherson region were making ammunition for drones in their workshop when a grenade suddenly exploded in one of them. One Russian lost both arms, and his comrade was also injured.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We had such a misfortune. The guys blew up in our classroom, where we were repairing FPVs. All the equipment burned to the ground. It exploded two days later," the occupant said.

See more: Consequences of Russian attack on village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) drones (2326) Khersonska region (2058)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 