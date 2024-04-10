ENG
I held meeting on our missile program, details are not public, but our defense industry has necessary results. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Ukraine’s missile program and said that "our ’defense’ industry has the necessary results."

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"I held a meeting on our missile program. The Commander-in-Chief, the Minister of Defense, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and the heads of the relevant enterprises. Serial production, new missile models. The details are not public, but our defense industry has the necessary results. And the main thing is that the army should now realize these results. Today, I also discussed the current situation at the front line with the Commander-in-Chief o. There was also a report from the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

